BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $275.69 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $275,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

MA stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.67. 80,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

