BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $43.31 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $602.15. 72,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The stock has a market cap of $266.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

