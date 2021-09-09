BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $47.20 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $496.88. 10,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

