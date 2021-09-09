BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $51.04 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237,168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.23% of CGI worth $51,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 1,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,948. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

