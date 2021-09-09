BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $68.40 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Pembina Pipeline worth $68,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 22,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

