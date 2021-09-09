BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $72.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $72,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $332.40. 61,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a market cap of $350.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.28 and a 200-day moving average of $312.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

