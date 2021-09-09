BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $80.16 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.69. 70,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

