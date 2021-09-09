BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 500,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.