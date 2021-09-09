BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.07% of Service Co. International worth $96,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,189. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.