BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Gartner worth $90,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $314.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $317.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,351 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.