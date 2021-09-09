BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,077 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.28% of Waste Connections worth $88,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.40. 13,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,757. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

