BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,567,151 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.80% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $73,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 55,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 77.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 103.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

