BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 36,098 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 55I LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $229.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $446.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

