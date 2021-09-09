BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 45,576 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $201,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 252,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

