BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 472,300 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Rogers Communications worth $49,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.