BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.71% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $75,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 774,430 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

BEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.