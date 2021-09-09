BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.36% of ANSYS worth $109,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

