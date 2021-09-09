BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,545,470 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,545,470 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $171,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,757. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

