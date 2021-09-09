Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.92. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.53. 208,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,819. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

