Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.