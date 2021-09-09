Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$2.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings per share of ($2.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.02). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ESPR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,096. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

