Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report sales of $114.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.08 million and the highest is $115.30 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $461.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.51 million to $476.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $496.10 million, with estimates ranging from $463.67 million to $549.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DOC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
