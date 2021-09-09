Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.94. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.