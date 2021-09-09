Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $108.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 355,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

