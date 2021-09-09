Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post $6.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings per share of $6.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.15 and the lowest is $6.22. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ABG opened at $174.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

