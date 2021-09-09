Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 156,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

