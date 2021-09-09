Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

