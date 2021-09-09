Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

