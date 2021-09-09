Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post $118.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $122.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $466.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 568,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 54,674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 159,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

