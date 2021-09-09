Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

