Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.