Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,653. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.