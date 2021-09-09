Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Maximus reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 222,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

