Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.99 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.95. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.33. 435,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.05 and its 200-day moving average is $382.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $505.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 83.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

