Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

MNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 2,356,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.12.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.