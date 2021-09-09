Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 17,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

