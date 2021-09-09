Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.40 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,788.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

