Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

