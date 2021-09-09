Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

CASH stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

