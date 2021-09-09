Brokers Offer Predictions for Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.72) EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

SAVA stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.