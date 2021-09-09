Brokers Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,057,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.