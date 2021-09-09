Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639,094 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $175,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 96.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.64. 25,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,184. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.