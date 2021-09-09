Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

