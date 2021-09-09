Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Bruker worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 9,766.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

