Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.30

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $91.76, with a volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.