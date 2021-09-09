Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Brunswick worth $118,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

