Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,927. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.