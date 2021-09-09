Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 1,605 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,524. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

