Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $469.57. 28,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $465.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.