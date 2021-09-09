Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.99. 4,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

