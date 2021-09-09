Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

MRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 203,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

